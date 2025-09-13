No Bengali sign? Shops, businesses, and institutions could lose trade licenses: Mayor

Shops, businesses, and institutions that do not display their names in Bengali may lose their trade licenses, mayor Firhad Hakim said on Friday.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had issued a directive on August 30 mandating that all establishments display their names in Bengali, prominently and at the top, by September 30. The directive allows names in other languages, but Bengali must be included.

Hakim said on Friday that since September 30 coincides with Ashtami, no action would be taken during the Puja. Enforcement will follow afterwards. “We will cancel the trade licence of shops and establishments that do not write their names in Bengali,” he said.

However, civic officials expressed uncertainty about whether the KMC Act permits cancelling or refusing to renew trade licenses solely for not using Bengali signage. One official said the Act permits shops to display one nameboard without incurring a fee if they obtain prior permission from the municipal commissioner. Most establishments don’t follow this.

“If owners don’t write names in Bengali, we will revoke permission to display their names on signboards. That will push them to comply,” the official said.

On Wednesday, Hakim said this wasn’t about disrespecting other languages. “Speaking in Bengali does not mean I disrespect Hindi,” he said.

The move comes amid widespread protests against assaults on Bengali speakers in several BJP-ruled states.

Many residents support the directive. “It’s common for Indian states to mandate signage in the local language,” said a shopper on Bidhan Sarani.