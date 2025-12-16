Messi event fiasco: Bidhannagar city police summon six associates of Satadru Dutta

Six persons, directly or indirectly attached to Satadru Dutta’s company and allegedly involved in organising Lionel Messi’s visit to Calcutta, have been summoned by Bidhannagar city police on Tuesday.

Police said their names emerged during Dutta’s interrogation, the proprietor of A Satadru Dutta Initiative — the company that managed Messi’s tour to India.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that over 34,000 tickets were sold by Dutta’s company through the online reseller. The online reseller may deduct its service charge and refund the remaining amount, police sources said, adding that they will wait for a court order for specific instructions.

The police said they were also probing the fiasco inside the stadium and prompted Messi’s early exit last Saturday.

Police identified the six as Supriyo Dasgupta, Laltu Das, Manali Bhattacharya, Sangbaran Karmakar, Amit Kumar and Aditya Das.

Police said Laltu Das and Supriyo Dasgupta are former football players and were attached to Dutta’s team.

Laltu Das, who had also been the manager of the Bengal football team, said he was part of several meetings that Dutta held in connection with Messi’s visit.

“I am not formally attached to the company. But yes, I had accompanied Satadru Dutta to some of the meetings. I had also represented him in some meetings where he could not go,” he told Metro.

Laltu said his “role” was limited to delivering documents to the office of the fire department that were needed to obtain permission.

“I am not attached to the company’s decision or policy,” he said.

The police, however, said that according to Dutta, Laltu was his project manager.

Supriyo Dasgupta, another former footballer who had also worked as a coach, is known for his proximity to Dutta.

Sangbaran Karmakar, Dutta’s “team organiser,” who has also been summoned to appear before the police on Tuesday, was allegedly part of most of the internal meetings. Sources said he was present in the recce meeting held between Dutta and officials from Messi’s team who came to Calcutta and visited the Salt Lake Stadium on December 1.

“We have learned that he was part of that meeting where Dutta’s company had shared in detail about the exact sequence of events that was planned for the event,” an officer said.

The other three are also known for their proximity to Dutta. “All are part of the team that was organising the event. We have questions to ask,” said one of the investigators.

The police’s primary concern now is to find out how many people were officially permitted to enter the ground and the number of special passes issued.

“Among other things, we want to find out how many people were issued special passes and who was responsible for bringing water bottles inside the stadium, despite a ban on them,” said a senior officer.