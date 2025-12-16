Messi event fiasco: Two petitions filed in Calcutta High Court over stadium chaos

Two separate petitions, on the mayhem that abruptly ended the Lionel Messi spectacle at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, were filed in Calcutta High Court on Monday.

The petitions, one of them a public interest litigation, were filed before a division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul.

In the first petition, advocate Billwadal Bhattacharya sought leave of the division bench to file a PIL seeking a court-ordered probe into the mismanagement and the resulting chaos by an independent investigating agency.

The petition also sought a direction the organisers of the programme to refund the tickets bought by tens of thousands of spectators, who went to see their football idol. More than 60,000 fans had turned up on Saturday.

The police have already initiated the process of refund by asking the online reseller for a freeze of the proceeds of ticket sales to the organiser, Satadru Dutta, who has

been arrested.

After going through the petition, the division bench granted Bhattacharya leave to file his case before the appropriate section of the court.

“Most probably, the PIL will come up for hearing on Tuesday,” Bhattacharya said later in the day.

The second petition was moved by advocate Sabyasachi Chatterjee of the same court challenging the validity of the decision by the state government to set a special investigation team (SIT) hurriedly after the incident.

“The incident should be investigated thoroughly by an independent agency as crores of rupees are involved in the issue. For the sake of adequate penal action against the persons involved in the scandal, an independent probe is needed, “ the writ petition stated.

According to high court sources, the petition is likely to be heard by the acting chief justice’s division bench in the current week.