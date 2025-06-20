NKDA slaps notice on 3 New Town nursing homes

In continuation of its recent drive against unauthorised use of residential property, the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has directed three nursing homes operating from residential premises in New Town to immediately stop operation.

“During inspections, these establishments failed to produce requisite statutory licences and no-objection certificates, including fire safety clearance, trade licence, clinical waste management, and bio-medical waste management approvals. Additionally, they were found deviating from sanctioned building plans,” a senior NKDA official said.

“There have been several incidents of fire in Calcutta in recent times. So we want to take all possible precautions to avert one in our area,” he added.

The three medical establishments which have been handed stop-work notices are in AI, BD and CE Blocks in Action Area 1.

Notices have been issued by the NKDA instructing immediate suspension of operations until compliance with all applicable statutory requirements is ensured.

Earlier in May, NKDA had served similar notices to 10 rooftop restaurants. At the start of the year, raids were carried out against buildings which were being run as guest houses.

NKDA allows 40 per cent use of the total floor area of residential buildings for commercial purposes, according to a notification of the state urban development department. The department also has a list of 61 types of activities which are allowed to be carried out in such buildings after getting the administrative clearance for conversion. The permission is granted for five years. The owner has to deposit Rs 500 as application fee and Rs 80 per square feet is charged as per the provisions of the notification.

The official pointed out that during the building plan sanction, owners of such houses mention the building as residential. “But then they start running business establishments. People staying on the other floors or living next door want to reside peacefully. We issue NOC for non-residential usage according to out gazette notification. But many people are not taking that NOC from us. Some others, who have taken the NOC, are exceeding the 40 per cent limit for commercial usage. And they are unable to produce the other NOCs during our visit,” the official said.

The latest round of NKDA inspections took place on June 9 or 10. “These three establishments were more than doctor consultation chambers and less than nursing homes. Small procedures would be carried on here,” he said.

Though the three medical establishments have been asked to stop operation, it may not be a final downing of shutters. “They can operate once they have the statutory clearances,” the official said.

