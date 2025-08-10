MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro Railway to run more trains on Green Line, Purple Line from August 11

Service hours on this corridor will also increase from 6:35 am to 10 pm instead of 6:55 am to 10 pm

PTI Published 10.08.25, 04:17 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

To meet the demand of commuters, Metro Railway Kolkata will increase train services on the Green Line-1, Green Line-2 and Purple Line from August 11, an official statement said.

On Green Line - 1 (Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V), a total of 108 trains (54 UP + 54 DN) will be operated, the statement said on Saturday..

At present, 106 trains (53 UP + 53 DN) are being operated daily from Monday to Saturday on Green Line-1.

Service hours on this corridor will also increase from 6:35 am to 10 pm instead of 6:55 am to 10 pm.

No train services will be available in Green Line 1 on Sundays.

On Green Line - 2 (Howrah Maidan to Esplanade), a total of 134 trains (67 UP + 67 DN) will be operated from August 11.

At present, 130 trains (65 UP + 65 DN) are being operated daily from Monday to Saturday on Green Line-2.

Service hours on this corridor will go up from 6:30 am to 9:53 pm instead of 7 am to 9:53 pm at present.

Normal train services will be available on Sundays in this corridor as usual.

In the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat corridor) a total of 80 trains (40 UP + 40 DN) will be operated from Monday.

At present, 72 trains (36 UP + 36 DN) are being operated daily from Monday to Friday on Purple Line.

Train service hours on this corridor will also go up to 6:50 am to 9:14 pm instead of 7.57 am to 8:32 pm.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

