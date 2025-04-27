NIA team at Sameer Guha home for family account of the Pahalgam terror attack

A team from the national investigation agency visited the home of Sameer Guha, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, on Saturday.

A three-member team of the agency, led by a woman of the rank of deputy superintendent of police, reached the Guha home at Behala Sakherbazar just before 12.30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team spent over four hours recording the statements of Sameer’s wife Sabari and their daughter, Subhangi,” said an NIA officer.

“They are eyewitnesses. Their accounts are very important,” the officer said.

Sources in the agency said they were asked in detail about what transpired on April 22, when gunmen launched a brutal attack on tourists at the picturesque Baisaran Valley.

“The two were asked about the number of gunmen, whether they said anything or if they named any organisation,” said an agency source.

Sameer, a statistical officer posted at the CGO complex in Salt Lake, was slain by the gunmen in front of Sabari and Subhangi.

His daughter told a neighbour on Wednesday that one of the gunmen asked before shooting if he was “Modi’s man”.

NIA sources said the mother and daughter wondered why there was no security at Baisaran Valley. “They said they could not see a single police or soldier,” said a source.

When this newspaper called Sabari on Saturday, she declined comment.

NIA teams have been sent to different states to record the statements of the kin of the Pahalgam victims.

Three of them are from Bengal.

The other two victims were Bitan Adhikary, who was an engineer from the city based in Florida, and Manish Ranjan, who was an officer with the Intelligence Bureau posted in Hyderabad. He hailed from Jhalda in Purulia.