NGOs appeal to chief minister Mamata Banerjee for stricter norms for bars

The NGOs have urged that no bar, including dance bars and restaurants with bar licence, be allowed to serve liquor beyond 11.30pm

Our Special Correspondent Published 30.05.25, 09:54 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

City-based NGOs Concern for Calcutta and Calcutta Citizens’ Initiative have jointly appealed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting stricter enforcement and regulation of operating hours for bars and restaurants serving alcohol in Calcutta.

The NGOs have urged that no bar, including dance bars and restaurants with bar licence, be allowed to serve liquor beyond 11.30pm, and that no bar or liquor-serving restaurant be permitted to operate on any floor above the ground floor of any building, said Narayan Jain, spokesperson for the NGOs.

