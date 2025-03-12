New Town biryani shop owner gets cracked head instead of payment from ‘politically connected’ man

The cost of 10 plates of biryani is a cracked head in Kolkata.

Ajoy Sardar, who allegedly has ties with Bengal’s ruling party, arrived at a biryani joint in the Kolkata suburb of New Town Rajarahat around 10pm on Tuesday night. He demanded 10 plates of biryani be packed as takeaway from the two employees present at the shop.

The owner, Rupam Biswas, had gone home to have dinner. The employees refused to meet the accused’s demand and asked him to pay upfront. Sardar allegedly refused and an altercation broke out between them.

Sardar allegedly insisted that he would not pay for the food packets and told the employees to write the amount as dues, which they refused. The altercation escalated in a short while as the accused along with his supporters started ransacking the shop. When Biswas came rushing back to his shop he was attacked.

In his complaint before the Technocity Police, Biswas has alleged that Sardar attacked him with a cricket stump that left him with a cracked head. He was taken to a local hospital’s emergency room where stitches were applied to the wound.

Biswas has told the cops that Sardar often came to his shop and ordered food without paying for it, flouting his political connections.

“He is usually inebriated when he comes to the shop and disturbs the other customers. Last night I told him to pay if he wanted the packets delivered. He got angry and along with his men started ransacking the shop. I was also attacked,” Biswas said.

The Technocity police station has not yet arrested the accused.

“We have found some addresses where he is seen. Raids are on,” said a police officer.