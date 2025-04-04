New namaz spot at New Town, Salt Lake back at old venue

DF Park, New Town

For the first time this year, New Town’s Id-ul-Fitr namaz was held at DF Park, near Biswa Bangla Gate.

This is the latest venue after the NKDA community hall in 2023 and the fair ground in 2024. The meet was organised by the Secular Forum of New Town, in collaboration with the New Town Citizens’ Welfare Fraternity, and over 1,500 people turned up.

The weather was hot and humid, but sheds had been arranged for devotees to pray comfortably under. The enclosures were divided into space for men and women. Ekramul Molla from Ghatakpukur led the prayers.

Sk. Ansar Ali, a paediatrician, found it heart-warming to see so many people gather under a roof to pray. “The heat didn’t dampen our spirits — if anything, it brought us closer, as we all shared the experience together,” he said.

Those like Samira Ahmed, of Sector V, felt the meet was like a reunion, and Syed Shahjahan Siraj spoke of how the occasion brought the community together. “We embraced, shared food, and ensured that everyone felt part of this special moment,” said the resident of Uniworld City.

Kiaan Ahmed, an eight-year-old student of DPS Megacity, was excited too “This is my favourite time of year. I get to pray with my parents and meet my friends. I feel happy that we all share the same joy today. The prayer made me feel peaceful inside,” said the resident of AC Block, New Town.

As is the tradition, sevai was distributed to all after namaz.

President of the organising committee Mosaraf Dafadar thanked NKDA and its chairman, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, for their support in securing the venue. “We have been offered this space permanently and this will be suitable for a growing congregation. The police too ensured everything ran smoothly, and the water facilities provided by the authorities kept everyone hydrated under the scorching sun,” added the resident of DC Block, New Town.

Srijita Talukdar

Nazrul Park, Salt Lake

Some 600 devotees, including 100 women, gathered to offer Id-ul-Fitr namaz at Nazrul Park this year. The prayer meet was organised by Harmony Association of Salt Lake & New Town.

Maulana Khurshid Alam was the imam for the day’s and he led devotees in praying for peace, happiness, health and harmony for all, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. The imam was also felicitated by the inspector in charge of Bidhannagar north police station Pratik Basu.

Secretary of the association Mir Golam Nabi appealed to the gathering to contribute portions of their zakat to the association’s zakat fund, which would be used to educate the needy. Zakat is a payment made annually for charity.

After the namaz, everyone embraced and exchanged good wishes with one another. Rubel Yasmin Abedil had come with her two little ones. “They have been excited since yesterday and woke up early to get into new clothes and come today. We come here every Id,” she said. “Back home, we have an elaborate menu today with everything from biryani and shemai to fried rice and chilli chicken.”

Fifteen-year-old Lamiatun Noor had come with her five-year-old sister Falak. “I’ve been coming here with my mother since I was a kid. This year she’s unwell, so we came by ourselves. We shall head home now and decorate our home with all new bedsheets and cushion covers,” said the BB Block resident.