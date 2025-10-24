New chairpersons for administrative leadership at both NKDA and Hidco

New Town is set to be helmed by new administrative leadership. While the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco) got a chairperson in Chandrima Bhattacharya by an order from Nabanna dated September 9, ahead of Diwali, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) too got a new chairman in Sovon Chatterjee on October 17.

Bhattacharya is already handling several portfolios, being the minister of state for finance, environment, health and family welfare, land and land reforms and refugee rehabilitation. But Chatterjee, a former minister and mayor of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, had no official responsibilities, having been distanced so far from the ruling party.

While no one had been named chairman at Hidco after Firhad Hakim, Chatterjee replaced Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the chief advisor to the chief minister who used to visit NKDA Bhavan on Fridays.