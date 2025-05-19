Nalban murder case: Kolkata Police nab prime suspect, affair with victim’s wife under probe

The prime suspect in the murder of a 36-year old waiter has been arrested by the Kolkata Leather Complex police.

Around 8am on Saturday, the police station received a call of an unconscious body lying on the banks of a waterbody locally known as the Nalban Samabyay Samity bheri (fishery).

Closer scrutiny revealed the man’s throat had been slit.

Alongside the corpse were a handkerchief, wallet with some papers and cash missing, and a packet of bidi. His slippers were carefully kept under his head.

The victim, 36 year-old Raja Mandal was employed as a waiter in a cafe opposite the police station and was a familiar figure to most of the officers stationed.

“Raja has been working at the hotel since January this year. Every night he would drop by at the police station to deliver dinner and tea later in the night,” said a senior officer.

Though married with a son, Raja’s wife had walked out of their home six months ago. Since then he had been spending nights at the Gita cafe and restaurant.

Police said the suspect, Sanyasi Dolui, is suspected to have been involved in an affair with the victim’s wife.

According to witnesses, Raja was last seen leaving the restaurant with Dolui on Friday night. The body was recovered the next morning.

“Dolui is being interrogated. We expect him to confess soon. We are also looking for the murder weapon. It is possible that he threw it into the bheri,” said a police officer.