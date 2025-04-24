Nakhoda mosque condemns Pahalgam attack, calls it 'unIslamic and against humanity'

The Pahalgam attack is “unIslamic and against humanity”, Nakhoda Masjid said on Wednesday.

“We denounce in the strongest terms the ghastly, ghoulish and cowardly terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, that have claimed precious innocent lives, especially the lives of our brothers and sisters, who were unarmed tourists vacationing in Kashmir. There is no greater evil than wilful violence against innocents. The terrorists who have committed this abhorrent act are enemies of Islam and humanity,” said a message from the trustees of Nakhoda Masjid.

It was signed by Nasser Ebrahim, one of the trustees.

The imam of the mosque, Shafique Qasmi, told The Telegraph: “This is a dastardly attack. Islam says killing one person is equal to killing humanity and saving one person is akin to saving humanity. I also demand a thorough probe to bring the actual perpetrators to justice.”

The note underscored that “this is not the time for spreading Hindu-Muslim hate and divisive political propaganda”. It said: “This is the time when we should unite and come together as Indians and stand in solidarity with the aggrieved families and stand together to fight hate, violence and terrorism.”