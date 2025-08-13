Nabanna rally clash: Former cricketer Ashok Dinda among six summoned by police

Police have summoned six people, including BJP MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda, in connection with the violence during the Nabanna march on August 9.

Dinda has been asked to appear at New Market police station on August 18. The police said he allegedly made provocative statements during the rally, including comments urging action against police personnel.

“We are analysing video footage to identify those involved in the violence or instigating it. So far, six people have been summoned,” said Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police.

Dinda, however, said he had not received any summons yet. “If I do receive one, I will certainly appear. I respect the law,” he said on Tuesday.

On the remarks attributed to him, Dinda said he was angered by the sight of police personnel allegedly trampling the national flag. “I’ve represented India. I have great respect for the flag. I couldn’t tolerate that. If I’m summoned for expressing this, I’ll face it.”.

Other BJP leaders summoned include Sajal Ghosh and Tamaghno Ghosh, on August 19 and 20, respectively. Tamaghno said he would consult his lawyer and denied any wrongdoing. Sajal did not respond to calls or messages.

Police families speak

Wives of Bengal and Kolkata Police officers held a press conference at the Calcutta Press Club on Tuesday, condemning BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s alleged abusive remarks against Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, calling them “unacceptable”. They also criticised the attacks on police personnel during the Nabanna march.