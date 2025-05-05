Myths about asthma treatment debunked; doctors call for timely intervention, awareness

Misinformation and myths often prevent parents from getting their children

treated for asthma, which not only leads to more complications but also affects their school activities, said doctors.

Missing out on school and sports activities because of asthma are some of the problems that children encounter in their everyday lives.

“If asthma is not treated, a child will fall sick frequently and complain of chest congestion and tiredness. Children will miss out on school, sports or other activities. They will find it tiring to exercise,” said Sanjukta Dey, consultant paediatrician and clinical director (paediatric department), Peerless Hospital.

“If treated well, it should not have any major impact on their daily lives. When children have recurrent complaints of cough and cold, wheezing and infection, they are taken to the family physician and given antibiotics, and the problem gets overlooked. If inhalers are prescribed early on in the illness, the child can have a fully normal life and participate in all sports and physical activity without restrictions,” said Dey.

On Saturday, Peerless Hospital hosted a day-long seminar on “Discover the Myths and Realities in Asthma and Allergies” to empower parents and caregivers with knowledge and practical tools to manage chronic conditions like asthma and allergies.

“Misinformation like an inhaler is addictive, often prevents individuals from seeking timely care or adhering to treatment plans, thereby increasing the risk of complications,” said Dey.

Dey said that 50 per cent of the parents, when they first come to the clinic, are opposed to giving inhalers to their children. Many parents consider it a social taboo and feel popping a pill is a better option than using an inhaler.

“However, with counselling, they change. There needs to be a change in the mindset,”

said Dey.

Several school principals said they come across situations when, in the run-up to the sports day, parents send applications where they want their children to be excused from practice because of asthma.

“We receive applications from parents who want their children to be excused from sporting activities or even morning assembly. Physical activities are essential for children, something that we cannot make them understand,” said Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, The Newtown School.

Calcutta International School receives applications from parents to be excused from outdoor or sporting activities.

“If the applications are supported by a doctor’s prescription, we excuse the child. But some parents want their children out on the sports field despite being on inhalers,” said Pratima Nayar, principal, junior school, Calcutta International School.

But there is more awareness now than before, said doctors.

“We have had parents who would send notes in the school diary (at the beginning of the session) that their children use an inhaler, and they will be carrying it with them. Schools are also becoming more open and positive about it,” said Dey.

The seminar on Saturday aimed to debunk myths that inhalers are addictive or weaken the lungs, highlight the importance of early detection and regular follow-up with medical professionals and encourage proper diagnosis and adherence to treatment plans.

“Our goal is to help kids and young adults learn the truth, recognise the signs and know how to take control of their health,” said Ravindra Pai, MD, Peerless Hospital.