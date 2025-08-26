MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mysterious deaths in Kolkata: Bar dancer, middle-aged man, woman found dead in Anandapur

Police suspect suicide, but investigations are on and all three bodies have been sent for autopsy

PTI Published 26.08.25, 12:25 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Three mysterious deaths were reported from Anandapur area in South Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a bar dancer was found unconscious in a guesthouse near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass and was rushed to a private hospital by her companion, where doctors declared her dead on Monday. Guesthouse staff said the duo had checked in on Sunday evening. Police are probing whether it was a drug overdose case, while awaiting post-mortem results.

In the second case, the decomposed body of a man, aged around 50, was found hanging from a tree at a picnic spot in Anandapur on Monday.

Fishermen in the area alerted police after noticing a foul smell. Police said while suicide is suspected, all angles are being investigated.

In the third incident, the body of a woman was recovered from her residence at Adarshnagar in Nonadanga area under the jurisdiction of Anandapur police station.

Police suspect suicide, but investigations are on. All three bodies have been sent for autopsy.

The police were probing the three mysterious death reported from the Anandapur police station area on Monday, an officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

