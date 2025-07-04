Madhumanti Banerjee has eight cats —Nadush, Kutum, Tukun, Bhuto, Bukun, Phuchka, Jahanara, Roshanara. If you stumbled over the last two names, it’s because she ran out of pet names! “At one point we had 20 cats and I could come up with no more names, so I went off-genre—from endearing pet names to regal ones,” she laughs.

It all began with Nadush, who appeared on Ashtami 2001. The animal-loving family began feeding her, but she disappeared—only to return months later with kittens.

“But before I could get her sterilised, she kept getting pregnant afresh, and soon she and her kids had more kids. We were suddenly caring for 20 cats!” says Madhumanti, a dance teacher.

Not all survived, and some moved out, but the ones still at home live like kings. Tukun has an entire room to himself. “I have clothes in a closet in his room, and even if I go in to fetch an outfit, he keeps a hawk eye on me to see what I’m up to,” she says.

Kutum has claimed her father-in-law’s room, and the two are inseparable. “Even if he goes to the doctor, Kutum chases the car like a dog,” she says. “In fact, if any of us go out, all the cats wait by the door for us to return.”

The rest of the cats have to themselves the second floor of the house, complete with their own beds and accessories. “Nadush, however, will sleep only on my husband Sayan’s chest — probably out of insecurity. She was once brutally assaulted by someone when she wandered outside. We have seen many such cases of such cruelty towards animals,” says Madhumanti, who has turned vegetarian out of compassion for them. “We also look after two rescued dogs.”

Rampu was probably beaten too — the dog is timid and doesn’t let anyone touch him, but still needs care. “He stays near CAP Camp Island, so every evening we drive over and call out to him. He won’t get into our car, but jogs along beside it. He has dinner at our house, along with Tikli, another street dog who dines with us,” she says.

Tikli sleeps in their office on the ground floor, complete with his own pillow and blanket. He’s tried several times to befriend Nadush, but the cat smacks the dog!

Madhumanti’s students are huge fans of her furry family. “After every class, the girls take time to play with the cats and compete to see whose lap the cats sit on!” she smiles.