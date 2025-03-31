Murder cases cracked, brother and son arrested

Two men have been arrested in two murder cases, police said.

In the first case, the brother of a man whose body was found in a Beleghata apartment on Friday night was charged with his younger brother’s murder.

Officers of Beleghata police station have arrested Abhijit Mandal for allegedly murdering his younger brother Rohan, whose body was found in a third-floor flat of a building on Kalimuddin Sarkar Lane in Beleghata.

Based on Abhijit’s statement, the police said they have recovered a knife, which is suspected to be the murder weapon.

“Rohan, the younger brother, had inherited a flat from their ancestors. Abhijit, who was trying to sell his flat, also wanted to occupy his younger brother’s flat. According to the statement of the accused brother, he had fixed a deal of ₹11 lakh to sell off his flat and had also taken an advance amount of ₹4 lakh from the prospective buyer. However, as he was unable to convince his brother to vacate his flat and decided to kill him and portray it as a suicide,” said a senior police officer.

Abhijit has been charged with the murder of his brother.

In the second case, the son of an elderly woman was arrested for allegedly killing her.

The woman, Malobika Moitra, a 72-year-old retired teacher, was found charred in her Patuli home that was locked from the outside on March 26, while her son was missing.

According to the police, Malobika’s son Abhishek went to Patuli police station and reportedly confessed to his crime on Sunday.

He was arrested outside the officer’s room at Patuli police station, the police said.

Later, the post-mortem report suggested that the woman had been smothered to death and then set on fire.

“From the accused’s statement, it is apparent that he wanted to grab his mother’s property and live a lavish life. Several transactions between the bank accounts of the mother and the son were detected,” said an officer of Patuli police station.