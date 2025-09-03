MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Motorcyclist dies after TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s pilot car hits him Basanti Highway

The man riding the two-wheeler was taken to SSKM Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries around 3pm, police said

Kinsuk Basu Published 03.09.25, 07:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A motorcyclist died after the pilot car of Saokat Molla, the Trinamool MLA of Canning East, hit him on Basanti Highway near Bamanghata on Tuesday morning.

The man riding the two-wheeler was taken to SSKM Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries around 3pm, police said.

The driver of the Kolkata Police pilot car was also injured in the accident that took place around 11am.

“I am going through the CCTV footage of the accident.... An investigation has been initiated. The local police station is probing the incident,” said Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“We will provide all the information once the investigation is over,” he added.

Molla was headed towards Science City along Basanti Highway from Jibantala in South 24-Parganas when the pilot car allegedly veered off from one side of the road to another and hit the motorcyclist, some of the bystanders have told the police.

The motorcyclist was flung away and the pilot car came to a halt several metres off the road, they added.

The two-wheeler was severely damaged, and so was the front part of the pilot car.

“A case of rash driving has been drawn up at the police station. We have begun scanning CCTV footage to understand how it happened,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Leather Complex police station.

