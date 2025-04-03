Morning-walk thief arrested in Salt Lake, residents concern for existence of peace

Police have arrested a man who targeted homes in Salt Lake while residents were out for morning walks, putting an end to a string of thefts that had alarmed the community.

Dilshad Shah, known by his nickname “Tere Naam” after a popular Bollywood film, was apprehended in Uluberia, Howrah, after being identified through CCTV footage. According to officials at Bidhannagar South police station, Shah is a “history-sheeter” who leads a gang of thieves operating throughout the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophisticated modus

The gang employed a calculated strategy to avoid raising suspicion. Shah and his accomplices would carry empty shopping bags, posing as residents heading to morning markets. This disguise allowed them to conduct reconnaissance, identifying homes with unlocked doors or open windows left by residents who had stepped out for morning walks.

“They specifically targeted laptops, mobile phones, and small electronic gadgets that are easy to carry away,” explained a police officer from Bidhannagar South police station who spoke under cover of anonymity for want of authorisation to speak on the matter.

Shah currently faces charges in two theft cases reported in Sukantanagar, with police investigating his potential involvement in other incidents across the jurisdiction.

Community impact

The thefts have unsettled many residents in what they describe as an otherwise peaceful neighbourhood.

“This is a very peaceful area. We don’t feel insecure stepping out even at night

because police are always nearby. But someone pretending to be a resident and sneaking onto properties is very scary,” said a homemaker from Sukantanagar.

The situation is particularly concerning for Salt Lake’s substantial elderly population, many living alone as their children have relocated for work opportunities.

“The gang specifically targets areas with elderly residents and students who might accidentally leave windows open or doors unlocked,” noted a senior police officer.

Also, pointed out another resident of Sector II who declined to be named for security reasons, many households prefer to keep their front door ajar in the morning as they find it tedious to respond to the frequent doorbells. That’s the time domestic help or the local dhobi do the rounds of houses and many find it inconvenient to open the door frequently.

Renewed security worry

For some long-term residents, these incidents evoke memories of past crime waves in the area.

“There was a time when we felt unsafe keeping windows open at night. We installed collapsible gates and kept them locked even during the daytime. Things improved, but this recurrence of petty crimes is concerning,” recalled a retired government official living in the Bidhannagar South police station jurisdiction.

Another resident pointed out: “Things are better now with so many CCTVs acting as deterrents. But we still need to be cautious — criminals have become smarter, sometimes posing as helpful neighbours or friendly residents.”

Police response

In response to the thefts, police have launched an awareness campaign across all stations within the Bidhannagar police commissionerate. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, particularly morning walkers who may leave their homes vulnerable during their exercise routines.

The arrest represents a significant step in addressing these security concerns, though residents are encouraged to maintain caution and report suspicious activity.