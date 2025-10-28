Mob attack on Customs officer: Normalcy returns to near Deeshari Megacity in Rajpur

Autorickshaw services near Deeshari Megacity in Rajpur resumed on Monday morning after being suspended for three days. The disruption began on Friday following a mob attack on the housing complex, allegedly orchestrated by an auto driver and his associates on Thursday night.

“It was a relief to see the autos back on the road. Otherwise, it was causing a lot of inconvenience,” said a resident of the housing complex.

“Such an incident is unacceptable. I plan to visit the office and speak with the auto drivers. Intruding into someone’s residence is intolerable,” said Shakti Mandal, the chief of the Trinamool Congress autorickshaw union in South 24-Parganas.

A GST and customs department officer was allegedly attacked inside his flat by a group of around 250 men who intruded into his apartment on Thursday night, ransacking his flat and leaving him bleeding.

The attack followed a crash between customs officer Pradeep Kumar’s car and an auto outside the housing society the same evening.

Four persons have been arrested till Monday, including the auto driver who allegedly led the attack.

Kumar is being treated at Kalyani AIIMS.

On Monday, senior officers of Baruipur police district said that two cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

“A case has been filed following the complaint lodged by customs officer Pradeep Kumar. Another case has been initiated against him based on a complaint from the auto driver. The allegations include molestation of the auto driver’s mother,” stated a senior officer.

Asked about the alleged delay in reaching the spot, the senior officer refuted the charges and said the police station had received the call around 11.30pm and a team reached the spot within 15 minutes.