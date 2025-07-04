Mishra hiring: Cops seize records, thorough investigation on past loopholes of college

Police on Thursday seized at least one register containing minutes of South Calcutta Law College’s governing body meetings, expanding the scope of the probe to determine whether earlier allegations against Monojit Mishra were ever discussed.

Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a law student on campus on June 25, was appointed a casual staffer at the college in September last year on the governing body’s recommendation.

Investigators are checking if past complaints against Mishra were discussed in governing body meetings, police sources said.

This newspaper has reported that Mishra had multiple police complaints against him. Police records show he has 11 cases, including molesting a student in 2022 and assaulting a guard and damaging college property in 2024.

Investigators found that college officials had once sought police protection against Mishra and his aides, fearing he would disrupt a college event at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla on December 13, 2018, which the then state education minister Partha Chatterjee was to attend. The then principal had written to the joint commissioner of police (headquarters) seeking security.

The police have also come across several allegations regarding Mishra’s reappointment as a casual employee. Claims have surfaced that he had the backing of a senior political leader whose recommendation facilitated his placement at the college.

“If required, we will examine the governing body members,” said a senior officer involved in the probe.