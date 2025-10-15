Kolkata: Blue Line metro services disrupted after crack detected near MG Road station

Metro services on the Blue Line were partially disrupted on Wednesday morning after a crack was detected on the track near MG Road station.

The glitch was reported around 12:45 pm.

Right now Metro services have till Maidan. Maidan to Dumdum services remain cancelled.

Passengers across the network faced long delays and confusion.

In its mobile app ‘Amar Metro Kolkata’, Metro notified, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, truncated services in Blue Line are presently available between Maidan to Sahid Khudiram Station and Dumdum to Dakshineswar station. Inconvenience is deeply regretted.”