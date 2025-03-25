Metro Railway’s general manager inspects Jai Hind Bimanbandar Metro station and orange line progress

P. Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager of Metro Railway, conducted an inspection of the Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Biswa Bangla Convention Centre stretch of the Orange Line on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by senior officials from Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

During his visit to Jai Hind Bimanbandar Metro station, Metro officials briefed him on the progress of ongoing work and their plans to complete the remaining tasks within the stipulated deadline.

The deadline for the Orange Line's Phase II extension, from Ruby to Sector V, has been revised to March 2025.

The Kolkata Metro's Orange Line, also known as Line 6, is a rapid transit line connecting New Garia to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, with current operations between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station.

The inspection aimed to ensure that all construction activities are on track and meet the required standards.

Reddy inspected key stations along the Orange Line, including the under-construction New Town Depot, Mother Wax Museum, and Biswa Bangla Convention Centre Metro stations.

His visit was part of Metro Railway's ongoing efforts to monitor the development of this crucial corridor, which is expected to enhance connectivity in the region.

The authorities are working to meet project deadlines while maintaining quality and safety standards.