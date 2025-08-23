Metro network adds 14km, eases travel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration

The Metro network expanded by 14km on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new sections, marking multiple milestones for the city’s public transport system.

At 4.45pm, Modi waved a green flag at Jessore Road Metro station, officially opening the new links: a 2.45km stretch between Esplanade and Sealdah on the Green Line, a 6.77km section connecting Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport) on the Yellow Line, and a 4.39km section between Ruby and Beleghata on the Orange Line.

Seconds later, three Metro trains began their ceremonial runs. One departed Noapara for the airport, another left Esplanade for Sealdah, and the third travelled from Ruby (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) to Beleghata. Schoolchildren and railway staff were on board the trains for the inaugural journey.

Modi also inaugurated a subway linking the Howrah Metro and railway stations.

Speaking at an administrative programme on the Dum Dum Central Jail grounds, Modi described the Metro expansion as exemplifying “21st century modern urban transport.”

“India’s two busiest railway stations, Howrah and Sealdah, are now connected by Metro. The airport is also part of the network. People from everywhere can now easily travel to the airport,” Modi said.

He highlighted India’s growing Metro infrastructure, noting that the network has expanded from just 250km before 2014 to over 1,000km today, making India home to the world’s third-largest Metro system.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who sanctioned these projects during her tenure as railway minister, reflected on her role in their development.

“Allow me to be a little nostalgic today. As the Railways Minister of India, I was fortunate in planning and sanctioning series of Metro Railway corridors in metropolitan Kolkata. I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of the city (Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra-city Metro grid,” she posted on X.

“Later, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I had the additional privilege of taking part in execution of the projects. From the State, I arranged free land, paved roads, arranged rehabilitation of displaced people, removed impediments, and ensured all help in the execution of projects. Our chief secretaries successively held series of coordination meeting to ensure integration of execution agencies. My planning as Railways Minister got fulfilment in my participation in execution. Expanding Metro infrastructure has been a long journey for me. Allow me some nostalgia today.”

After the inauguration, Modi took a Metro ride from Jessore Road to Jai Hind Bimanbandar, interacting with schoolchildren and railway workers onboard.

The Sealdah-Esplanade link opened for commercial service on Friday evening, completing the 16.6km East-West corridor. The other two sections will begin commercial operations on Monday.

The Yellow Line’s launch marks the airport’s entry into the Metro network. The Jai Hind Bimanbandar station will become a major hub where the Yellow and Orange lines converge, connected to the airport terminal by an 80-metre tunnel.

The Orange Line extension to Beleghata now allows Metro travel between Salt Lake’s gateway and New Garia.

Hundreds of people lined Jessore Road on Friday afternoon, waiting for the Prime Minister and chanting slogans. The stations were decorated for the occasion, with many attendees following the proceedings via live stream.

“It’s a historic moment. Modi has transformed how Calcutta will commute,” said Ashok Gargari, a railway employee who travelled from Kharagpur for the event.

Railway Board chairman Satish Kumar showed the Prime Minister miniature models of the Metro network at Jessore Road station.