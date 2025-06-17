Met predicts more rain ahead of monsoon, city to witness good amount of shower

The city spent another overcast day with a few spells of rain.

The Met office stuck to its earlier forecast of the likely onset of the monsoon later this week, accompanied by uniform and widespread rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The monsoon is likely to set foot in Calcutta in the next couple of days. At least

one spell of heavy rain is also due by Wednesday,” said a Met official.

A Met bulletin issued on Monday said: “The cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood persists and is now seen between 1.5 and 5.8km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.”

“Latest meteorological analysis indicates that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal, sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 2-3 days,” it said.

Parts of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore got formidable rain between Sunday night and Monday night.

The Met office recorded around 55mm of rain in Sagar Island and around 40mm in Digha.

A light drizzle started in the morning in some parts of the city. Throughout the day, intermittent light showers were reported from different parts of the city.

The sun made brief appearances. The minimum relative humidity was as high as 64 per cent. The discomfort index was on the higher side as well.

On Tuesday, “heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20cm)” is expected in East Burdwan, Bankura, South 24-Parganas and West Midnapore.

“Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm)” is likely in other districts of south Bengal.

On Wednesday, “heavy to very heavy rainfall” is expected in West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum and West Midnapore and “heavy rainfall” is likely in other districts of south Bengal, according to the forecast.

The showers will continue on Thursday as well.

Following a brief lull on Friday and Saturday, the rain is likely to pick up steam from Sunday again as a fresh system is expected to take shape over the Bay, said Met officials.