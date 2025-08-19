Fresh plea on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital crime scene visit

The parents of the young doctor who was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year moved Calcutta High Court for the second time seeking permission for their lawyer to visit the “scene of crime”, where their daughter’s body was found.

Justice Jay Sengupta’s court declined to hear the prayer on Monday and asked the petitioner to return to the earlier court where they had made the first appeal.

Earlier, in June, the family had made the same prayer before Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

Justice Ghosh had first asked the CBI counsel and the state counsel to submit their respective opinions on the matter and then directed the petitioner to appeal to the Sealdah court, where the trial of the lone accused, Sanjoy Roy, was carried out.

After hearing the appeal and the others, the Sealdah court rejected the plea.

Then, the lawyers representing the parents of the victim moved a similar prayer before the court of Justice Jay Sengupta, hoping that they would be granted permission.

The parents have been alleging loopholes in the probe. They accused the police and the CBI of failing to “catch the real culprit”.

The CBI had arrested former principal of RG Kar, Sandip Ghosh, and the then officer in charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mandal, for an alleged “larger conspiracy” and “tampering of evidence”.

However, they were granted bail after the CBI failed to submit a chargesheet within 90 days of their arrest.