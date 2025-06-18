Messi, G.O.A.T to many Kolkata fans, set to return to City of Joy this December after 14 years

Fourteen years after Lionel Messi led an Argentinian side for the first time in a friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium, the Argentine world cup winning captain is scheduled to return to the City of Joy this December.

Messi’s three-city tour from December 13 to December 15 will start with Kolkata, followed by Mumbai and finally in Delhi, where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his day-long trip in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will be felicitated at the Eden Gardens Stadium by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Messi’s honour, a seven-a-side tournament “Goat cup” will be held at the Eden Gardens.

Messi will not take the field, but the Kolkata fans will get a display of his penalty shooting skills.

Messi, who has scored 193 goals in 112 international appearances, won the Ballon d’Or eight times and scored total 850 goals for his country and the clubs together, since his debut with La Liga’s Barcelona in 2004, is for many the GOAT, greatest of all time.

He will also hold a workshop for children and launch a football clinic.

A similar event has been planned for Mumbai’s Brabourne stadium, where Bollywood A-listers and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will attend. The Bollywood actors will be playing a match in front of one of the most-celebrated footballers in the world.

The venue for Delhi is a toss between the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium and the Feroze Shah Kotla ground.

Currently playing for the US’ Major Leagues team Inter Miami, Messi’s December visit will be preceded by another visit in the same month, where the Kerala government has invited him to play in an international friendly wearing the captain’s armband.