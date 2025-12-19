Messi event fiasco: Sourav Ganguly files complaint against fan club secretary for defamation

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint against a man who claimed to be the secretary of the “Argentina Football Fan Club, Kolkata” for allegedly maligning him with reference to the fiasco during Lionel Messi’s visit to the Salt Lake Stadium.

Sourav has accused Uttam Saha of using defamatory words for him.

Ganguly has referred to an interview on a news channel where Saha was heard calling Satadru Dutta a “broker” and claiming that “everything was controlled by Ganguly.”

Satadru Dutta, the event organiser, has been arrested.

In the complaint, Ganguly has mentioned Saha calling: “Satadru Dutta is a stooge/lackey of Sourav Ganguly … What to say about Sourav’s cheating — everyone already knows; he sides with BJP in the morning and with Mamata in the evening; wherever money is involved, Sourav runs there. He has finished Bengal’s cricket. No one from Bengal will play for the Indian team anymore because of him. Now he will finish football too.”

A case has been drawn up with the cyber police station at Lalbazar.

“I am sticking to my point of view. We also have some grievances. Fifa has recognised our club. However, we did not get an invitation to meet Messi. Instead, a television actress and others, including Sourav Ganguly, got invitations. We had boycotted the event in protest,” Saha said.

He said he will take legal recourse if need be.