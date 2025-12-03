Medical College panel refers molestation complaint against departmental head to ICC

A committee formed by Medical College Kolkata to inquire into complaints of molestation and misconduct against a departmental head has recommended a further inquiry by the college’s internal complaints committee after reviewing the evidence presented and the gravity of the allegations, a committee member said.

The seven-member committee, formed on November 21 after students submitted a complaint to the college principal against the department head, submitted its report on Tuesday.

The internal complaints committee (ICC) is likely to meet soon, the official said.

“The seven-member committee has referred the matter to the college’s internal complaints committee. It was done considering the gravity of the allegations and the evidence presented before the committee,” an official said.

Any workplace with ten or more employees must establish an ICC to investigate complaints of sexual harassment.

After the students picketed outside the college principal’s office last month, the department head stepped down.

College officials had then said that they could not ask the ICC to probe the matter since the complaint was lodged by a students’ body rather than an individual. Officials had said the seven-member committee can refer it to the ICC.