Matri Bhavan Hospital celebrates 75 ‘healing’ years, service to man is service to God

Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan has grown from a 10-bed hospital to a 100-bed superspeciality hospital, Pravrajika Alokaprana, the assistant secretary of Matri Bhavan, said at the institution’s 75th anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

Matri Bhavan was founded in 1950.

The Matri Bhavan website mentions that the charitable hospital has 80 beds for obstetrics and gynaecology, general medicine, general surgery and paediatrics. There are 20 beds for neonates.

“Matri Bhavan was founded in 1950 with only 10 beds and a humble dream of serving mothers and children. This hospital is today a 100-bed multispeciality hospital continuing its sacred mission in the true spirit of Swami Vivekananda’s message that service to man is service to God,” said Pravrajika Alokaprana in the welcome address.

Matri Bhavan’s website states that it was started by Ramakrishna Mission, Belur, in the residence of Late Ramaprasad Roy.

The website adds: “In November 1961, the management of Matri Bhavan was handed over to the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, the women’s counterpart of the Ramakrishna Order.”

“We offer our heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to this journey, the doctors, nurses, staff and well-wishers,” said Pravrajika Alokaprana.

She remembered and recalled the services of several Matajis over the years that made Matri Bhavan what it is today.

“We remember with deep reverence most revered Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji, who spent over six decades in Matri Bhavan nurturing and shaping the institution,” said Alokaprana Mataji.

“We also recall respected Sevapranaji Mataji, who so beautifully said that Matri Bhavan has two temples. One where the deity is worshipped and another where god is served in the form of patients,” she said.

“When I was new, Pravrajika Sevaprana Mataji told me you are now going to the hospital, that is a temple. Please do pranam at the steps leading to the hospital because you are entering a temple,” she

added.

“The inspiration that guided these pioneers flowed from the life and teachings

of Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi, whose own life was a radiant example of silent,

selfless service,” she said.

The programme started with Vedic chanting by the students of the College of

Nursing, Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan.

It was followed by an opening song by one of the seniormost Matajis of the order, and

felicitation of revered Matajis.

Messages from the President, Prime Minister, Bengal’s governor and chief minister were read out.

Her Holiness Most Revered Pravrajika Premaprana Mataji, the president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, delivered the benedictory address.

Pravrajika Atandraprana Mataji, general secretary of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, also addressed the audience at Nazrul Mancha.