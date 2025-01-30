Masked robbers steal Rs 7.3 lakh from film production company office in Kolkata

Three men who had their faces covered with helmets barged into a film production company’s office on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and took away ₹7.3 lakh brandishing a knife and threatening to kill.

Only one staff member and a guest were in the office on the fifth floor of 46C Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road on Tuesday evening when the gang barged in.

Harit Ratna, the owner of the production company, said his employee Vikas Rai, who was in the office, told him that the robbers struck around 7.30pm.

“We had a guest in the office who was supposed to get a payment. Suddenly three men barged into the office and put a big knife on my employee’s neck threatening to kill him if he did not part with the cash in the office,” Ratna said.

The money that was to be handed to the guest was instead given to the robbers.

The men left the building before anyone could raise the alarm.

A CCTV camera installed in the corridor of the fifth floor of the building captured images of the three suspects. “However, their faces could not be seen as they were wearing helmets,” an officer said.

Sources in Park Street police station said the face of at least one of the suspects has been seen in footage from a CCTV camera outside the building.

“None of the men in the office could identify the man from the footage,” said the officer.

Ratna refused to divulge the amount that was robbed. Police sources said the gang had taken away ₹7.3 lakh.

Two persons have been arrested and a part of the money has been recovered.

A senior officer probing the case said the heist could have been planned by someone who knew about the scheduled payment in the office.

“It appears the men who came were aware of the presence of a CCTV camera in the corridor. So they came wearing helmets,” the officer said.

The building, located in a congested area, has multiple offices on the fifth floor.

“They (the robbers) seem to have been tipped off about when the guest would visit the office for the payment,” the officer said.