BC Block cafe opens for breakfast, adds tandoor

A much-loved café in Salt Lake has a lot cooking in its kitchen. After nine years of operation, Calcutta 64 is changing its menu, which will be unveiled today. A wood-fired tandoor has been built, allowing a full tandoor section to be added. And a lot more would be baking in its oven too.

But first, the first meal of the morning. The BC Block eatery, which owes its name to the area’s postal index number code, has started opening for breakfast as well, from 8am. “We used to have a breakfast section before Covid, which used to be offered from 9am. That was revived in mid-2024 but from 9.30am. For the last one month, we have started opening at 8am. The response has been great, with morning walkers walking in,” said Debojit Paul, who runs the cafe with his elder brother Birojit. The breakfast menu too is being revamped along with the all-day section.

With an in-house bakery section opening, the focus in the breakfast section will be on a variety of breads – sourdough, croissant, bagel… “Try our Guacamole toast (priced Rs 294) that’s topped with poached egg,” urges Debojit. The Croissant Sandwich, stuffed with scrambled eggs, melted cheese and chicken ham, is also full of promise (Rs 284). Another pick can be Mushroom Hummus Toast, on a sourdough base and with sautéed mushroom topping (Rs 273). The bakery section will contribute to the all-day dessert offerings too, in the form of cookies and cheesecakes.

Crispy Cottage Cheese Bao

There are pancakes and waffles too, besides salads for breakfast.

The three platters that they offer — English breakfast, American breakfast (both Rs 378) or Shakshuka (a poached egg preparation, served with pitta bread, priced Rs 273) — come with a cup of coffee or tea. A kid’s platter has been customised for children aged seven years and above. Priced Rs 305, it serves an omelette with French fries, a choice of pancake or French toast, cut fruits and a vanilla or chocolate shake.

Children aged six years and below, accompanying parents, may order their own breakfast free of cost. “Toddlers will be served half a cup of whole grain, low-sugar cereal or a slice of toast with Nutella, along with half a cup of sliced bananas and apples, as well as an egg on the house,” said Debojit, himself the father of a four-year-old.

The new menu is largely the brainchild of Chef Amay Mondal, who joined six months ago. “We are changing about 40 per cent of the menu,” he said.

While the old favourites like Cello Kebab and Double Chicken Steak have been retained, some have been tweaked. “Paneer Steak from the old menu used to be served with a side of spinach and mashed potatoes. Now we are serving it with mashed peas,” he said.

Ravioli and ramen bowls are also being added, along with a range of kebabs. “We will offer both Northwest Frontier-style kebabs and kebabs in Continental fusion fare,” Debojit said. With the tandoor in place, another development is the introduction of wood-fired pizzas. “We will gradually phase out oven pizzas. The tandoor will add a smoky flavour,” said Mondal, recommending the house speciality Paul’s Favourite Roasted Chicken Pizza (Rs 609) to get a tasty idea.