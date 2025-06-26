Man turns up at Baranagar police station, admits to killing father for 'disturbing him'

A man turned up at Baranagar police station on Wednesday morning and claimed to have killed his 73-year-old father, who, he said, was "disturbing him due to age-related ailments."

Police rushed to his Baranagar home and found the body of the elderly man, as claimed by his son.

A murder case has been started, and the son was arrested.

Officers of Baranagar police station said Goutam Adhikary, 52, an autorickshaw driver, went to Baranagar police station around 3am on Wednesday and told an officer that he had killed his father before turning up at the police station.

“The man said he killed his father by pressing a pillow on his face because he was disturbing him due to his age-related ailments. Our officers went to the apartment and found his father, Lalit Adhikary, lying on his bed in the bedroom on the first floor of the building,” said an officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

The police suspect the elderly man had been smothered to death with a pillow, as had been confessed by the victim’s son. Cops said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Later, the police contacted the daughter of the deceased person, Renu Adhikary, who stays in Baghajatin.

According to Renu's statement, her brother, Goutam, used to stay separately and would visit their father occasionally when he needed money.

Officers suspected that the father was killed after he refused to pay his son.

Based on a complaint lodged by Renu, police have started a case and arrested Goutam. The body has been sent for post-mortem.