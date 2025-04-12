MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man tries to rob Kolkata bank with toy gun; arrested in Survey Park

Besides the toy gun, a knife was recovered from his possession, police said

PTI Published 12.04.25, 01:22 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Kolkata's Survey Park area after he was caught while allegedly attempting to rob a bank using a toy gun, police said on Saturday.

Dalim Basu, an employee of the Department of Post, went to the nationalised bank around 3 pm on Friday and showed the toy gun, asking the customers and the bankers to hand him everything they had, a police officer said.

Basu, himself a customer of the bank, was under stress for failing to repay his home loan and meet other expenses, he said.

Also Read

The bank manager and customers caught him from behind after realising that he was holding a toy gun, the officer said.

He was handed over to the police and subsequently arrested.

Besides the toy gun, a knife was recovered from his possession, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

