Man ‘set ablaze’ during Kali Puja immersion procession, medical treatment ongoing

A man who took part in a Kali Puja immersion procession in Dum Dum was allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire by some neighbours following a fight early on Thursday morning.

Ranjit Naskar, 45, a father of two, suffered burn injuries on his back and is admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Naskar’s wife said that he had returned home after the immersion procession and, minutes later, went out to meet some neighbours outside.

“We are not sure what exactly happened. All of them appeared to be intoxicated when someone poured petrol on my husband and another lit a matchstick,” she said. “We want those responsible to be punished,” she added.

Naskar came back home unaware that the skin on his back had peeled off due to the burns.

The family alleged that the men responsible were linked to a local Trinamool leader.

However, some residents claimed the incident occurred during an attempt to transfer fuel between two two-wheelers.

The family informed the local Nagerbazar police station about the incident. Officers from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said they had not yet received a written complaint but confirmed that an inquiry was underway.

No arrests had been made till Thursday evening.