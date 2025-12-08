IndiGo chaos: Scramble to trace luggage continues, sherwanis to medicines on missing list

Missing luggage continued to haunt many IndiGo passengers at the Calcutta airport on Sunday.

From expensive sherwanis meant for wedding ceremonies to rare medicines, the contents of the untraceable bags were varied. But the owners were united in frustration, helplessness and anger. The main reason for missing luggage was confusion over which flights would operate and which would be grounded, said airport officials.

Many passengers, however, have also started getting their luggage back. “Refund and luggage process in full action,” IndiGo said in a social media post on Sunday. Sources in the airline said passengers were being called to airports in phases to identify and reclaim their luggage.

A woman, who arrived from Bengaluru on Friday, was pleading with an IndiGo employee at Calcutta airport on Sunday morning. The two bags in the check-in baggage were yet to come.

Her six-year-old son suffers from a chronic neurodevelopmental disorder and needs special medicines. “The meds are in the bag. I have a prescription, but these medicines are not easily available. I filled out a form (for missing luggage) on Friday itself. I was told that the luggage would be delivered within 24 hours. More than twice as much time has passed. However, there is still no trace of my luggage,” said the woman, who traces her roots to Silchar.

“The form has a phone number. But no one is taking calls. The chat support is not working either,” said the woman, who requested not to be named.

She came to attend a wedding in her hometown. Fearing cancellations, she has booked a train ticket to Silchar for Tuesday. From Bengaluru, she managed to board a flight to Calcutta after three cancellations. In Calcutta, she has been staying with a relative.

An enraged Rishab Saraf was thumping the glass partition of the IndiGo counter at the airport on Sunday afternoon.

The Guwahati resident arrived in Calcutta from Almaty, Kazakhstan, via Mumbai on the afternoon of December 6. But his two trolleys did not. “I am here for my sister’s wedding. I had expensive sets of clothes for the occasion. Together, their total worth is around ₹3 lakh,” said Saraf, who owns a travel agency.

The airline has offered him compensation of ₹20,000 — ₹10,000 in cash and the rest in a voucher, Saraf said.

“What was supposed to have been a two-hour stopover in Mumbai turned into a 26-hour ordeal. I could finally get on a flight (to Calcutta) on Saturday morning. I landed in Calcutta around 12.30pm on Saturday and have since been running from pillar to post for my luggage,” said Saraf.

After an argument at the counter, CISF officials allowed Saraf and some other passengers to enter the arrival section and the basement, where unclaimed bags are kept. The passengers were escorted by IndiGo staff and CISF personnel to search for their belongings. Saraf later told this newspaper that he could not find his luggage there.

Some passengers were called to the airport because their luggage had been found.

Pradip Solanki, a fabric exporter from Ahmedabad, was one of them. He landed in Calcutta on Friday for an exhibition in Golpark. “When I landed, my luggage was missing. I had some vital business documents in the bag. I filled out a form and kept calling the customer care. Eventually, I was told that my luggage had arrived. I am relieved because I am leaving Calcutta tonight on a train,” said Solanki.

A couple from Calcutta, who had travelled to Goa for a wedding, also faced delays in receiving their luggage. They finally received their luggage on Sunday, their friend said.