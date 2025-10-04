Man atop immersion truck hits overhead height bar and dies after falling off the vehicle

A 32-year-old man died after his head struck an overhead height bar while sitting atop a truck during a Durga idol immersion procession at Zeerut Bridge, Alipore, on Thursday night.

Utsav Chatterjee, a drummer and member of the Behala Senhati Club Durgotsav Committee, was riding on the driver’s cabin to clear overhead cables and wires on the route to the Baje Kadamtala Ghat. Police said the truck was not moving at high speed, but Chatterjee was caught unaware by the height bar, causing him to be thrown off the vehicle and fall several feet to the ground.

He suffered grievous head injuries and was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where he died early on Friday morning. A resident of 40A, Shyam Charan Roy Road in Behala, Chatterjee was his parents’ only son.

His family alleged that poor lighting in the area contributed to the accident. The police have registered an unnatural death case, though no formal complaint was lodged by the family.

The height bar is maintained by the state irrigation department to prevent overloaded or large vehicles from crossing the bridge. Irrigation minister Manas Bhuniya called the accident “unfortunate” but emphasised the purpose of the bar as a safety measure.

A traffic officer of Kolkata Police noted the vehicle should not have taken that route at all. “After the crash, the vehicle detoured via the flank in front of the Taj Hotel. If that route had been taken earlier, the accident might have been avoided,” he said.

Some local residents suggested attaching blinkers to height bars to prevent similar incidents.

The police urged all Durga Puja committees to prioritise safety during immersion processions. “We ask all Puja committee members to be cautious and alert for their safety during the immersion process. This was an accident and we hope all committees take this as a learning lesson,” said a senior police officer.

Usually, a person on each truck uses a bamboo stick with a nail to lift overhead cables, but ensuring the safety of those assigned this task must be a top priority, he said.