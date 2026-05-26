Man arrested for social media post targeting Suvendu Adhikari and other ministers

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media targeting chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, state minister Dilip Ghosh and BJP MP and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.

Rajesh Chakraborty, who hails from West Midnapore and now lives in New Town, was arrested by the Cyber police station of Kolkata Police, based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal.

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At the centre of the complaint is a video doing the rounds online, with “highly derogatory and defamatory content”, the police said.

A probe first linked the video to a Behala resident. “Upon being questioned, the man confessed to having uploaded the video at the insistence of Chakraborty. He said he had uploaded the video a few years ago but deleted it later. After recent election results, some social media users reshared the said video demanding legal action,” said an officer.

The man said Chakraborty paid him, and several others, to upload such content online.

Chakraborty allegedly ignored a notice served on him, asking him to appear before the police. He appeared after being summoned for a second time.

“He failed to give any satisfactory explanation regarding UPI payments to, and deleted chat history with, the Behala man,” the officer said.

Chakraborty has been remanded in police custody till May 27. The police are probing the matter. He has been charged under sections of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.