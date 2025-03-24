MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man arrested for impersonating HC judge, gets caught after calling court registrar

The police said they received a complaint from the registrar of Calcutta High Court mentioning that a person, posing as a judge of the high court, had contacted a senior official of the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd and asked him to award a tender in a project at East Burdwan to a particular company

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 24.03.25, 06:32 AM
A man accused for asking money with the name of a judge coming out from Bankshall Court on Sunday afternoon. (23.03.2025) The Telegraph picture by - Bishwarup Dutta.

A man, who recently called up a senior government official impersonating a judge of Calcutta High Court and asking him to award a tender to a particular company, has been arrested.

Police identified the accused as Pawan Pan.

The police said they received a complaint from the registrar of Calcutta High Court mentioning that a person, posing as a judge of the high court, had contacted a senior official of the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd and asked him to award a tender in a project at East Burdwan to a particular company.

The court official who received the call got suspicious and started making queries about the phone number. Prima facie it was found that the phone number was not linked to the mentioned judge in anyway.

"The official asked that person to come and meet him at his office. In the meantime, he informed the registrar of Calcutta High Court and also contacted Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar informing them about the visit of the accused to his office," said an officer of Hare Street police station.

A formal complaint was lodged on behalf of the registrar of Calcutta High Court at this police station.

The complaint was lodged on Friday, following which the arrest was made on Saturday.

The police said Pan has been booked under sections of cheating, impersonation and criminal conspiracy.

"Preliminary inquiry has revealed that this man had been involved in similar cases where he would impersonate powerful people in the society and try to arrange things. However, it is not clear if he was trying to get the tender for himself or on behalf of someone else," the police officer said.

Pan was produced before the Bankshal court on Sunday and was remanded in police custody.

