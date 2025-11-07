Maitri Sangha salute to centurions

Besides a slew of cultural programmes for Kali puja, Maitri Sangha had organised a show to felicitate institutions that have crossed the 100-year milestone and stood the test of time.

The felicitation took place during the opening of the pandal with the lighting of the lamp before the idol. More than 10 institutions like The Asiatic Society, Calcutta High Court, Aurora Film Corporation, St Xavier’s Collage, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, and a few more were felicitated.

Pandit Amiya Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, who will turn 99 in February was also felicitated. “It is an honour for me to be feted on the same stage where such huge institutions are being recognised,” said the CD Block singer who still practises singing daily if his health permits.

Satyabrata Chakraborty, former general secretary of The Asiatic Society, received the honour on behalf of the body. “Our organisation is more than 240 years old, established by philologist William Jones during the Company’s rule in India. After 101 years, the first Indian president Rajendra Lal Mitra, was appointed. We even have a branch of our Society in his name in CL block,” he said.

Swami Dharmarupananda came on behalf of the Math. “God is always looking over us, and seeking one thing from us: “Manush hon”. Ramakrishna had asked for only 10 people but after Vivekananda there was no one. So let’s keep growing as a human.”

Chairperson of Maitri Sangha Indrani Dutta was happy to felicitate such institutions. “There are so many people and organisations that have shown us the right path in society with their contributions, but we keep forgetting them. We’re getting detached from our roots, and so this is a small gesture to honour them.”