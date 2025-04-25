MAA Flyover’s westbound flank to be closed at night for a month from April 28

The Kolkata Police on Friday announced the westbound flank of the MAA Flyover will be closed to traffic during night hours for an entire month from Monday onwards.

The closure, aimed at facilitating the replacement of an expansion joint, will be effective between 11pm and 6am daily and will continue till May 27.

According to an official notification issued by Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will undertake the repair work on the southern flank of the flyover. The C R Seal for the expansion joint, crucial for the structural integrity of the flyover, is being replaced.

“In the interest of public safety and convenience, vehicles using the MAA Flyover for their westbound journey from the EM Bypass side will be diverted,” the order stated.

The diverted route will take vehicles through EM Bypass–Parama Island–P C Connector–No. 4 Bridge–New Park Street–Congress Exhibition Road–Amir Ali Avenue/Nasiruddin Road–A J C Bose Road Flyover.

Authorities have invoked multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Calcutta Police Act, and the West Bengal Traffic Regulation Act to enforce the temporary closure.

Kolkata Police shared the traffic advisory across their social media platforms, urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid last-minute inconveniences.

The MAA Flyover, a key arterial connector between EM Bypass and central Kolkata, often witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours.

The temporary night closure is expected to ease the process of critical maintenance work without affecting daytime traffic.

Officials have also assured adequate signage and traffic personnel will be deployed along the diversion routes to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the hours when the flank is closed.

Commuters have been advised to plan for slightly longer travel times while the repair work is carried out at night.