Long wait for big cats

Harinalaya Mini Zoo was inaugurated by the chief minister in February 2023 but not enough has been done there in these two years.

The mini zoo was opened to allow, particularly residents of New Town, easy and more frequent visits to see their beloved animals. But the facility remains in work-in-progress status.

The 12.5 acre space was planned for housing both herbivores and carnivores and obviously, tigers and lions are regarded as the biggest assets and most popular attractions at any zoo.

But our mini zoo has yet to get any tiger or lion on transfer either from Alipore zoo or from any other wildlife parks in this state or outside. A zoo with only deer, zebra, giraffe, hippos, a few crocodiles, and rows of vacant enclosures can neither meet expectations of wildlife enthusiasts nor justify the investment on space, manpower, and infrastructure.

Moreover, there seem to be too many deer herded in an enclosure with limited grass on the land surface. The deer look pitiful, trying to eat the grass in vain. They look like cattle locked in a cattle shed (photo attached). The number of deer ought to be reduced to about a dozen and surplus deer may be transferred to other wildlife parks or released in reserve forests.

The existing deer too should be transferred from one spot to another so the grass can grow amply before it is eaten up.

Also, the cafe within the mini zoo is disproportionately large. The cafe space ought to be shrunk to make more space for animal enclosures.