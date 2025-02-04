Lift-job company owner held: Repairs were based on YouTube videos, say cops

The owner of a Haryana-based company that was engaged to “lift” a tilted building with a hydraulic jack was arrested in Haryana on Sunday.

The four-storeyed building had crashed while being “lifted” in Naktala on the city's southern fringes last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the owner had no formal knowledge or training in building or repairing houses and was taking the help of YouTube videos to carry out the repair job.

The police said Abhisek Nagra, the owner of the construction company, was brought to Calcutta on Monday on transit remand.

“Nagra Constructions originally belonged to his father. After his father’s death, Abhishek Nagra started running the company but with very little or no knowledge about the subject. In the Naktala project, he was using a hydraulic jack to lift a portion of the building, which he claimed to have learnt on YouTube,” said an officer.

During investigation, the police found that the developer of the building along with the flat owners had hired the construction company only because it offered to do the work at a relatively cheap rate.

“This company agreed to do the work for ₹7 lakh while other companies were asking for ₹17 lakh or more,” said the officer.

The flat owners and the developer had found out about the company through an online advertisement and they did not verify their claims.

The building in Naktala crumbled moments after a hydraulic jack was used to "lift" one corner of the structure, apparently to level it with the rest, on January 14.

Families who had purchased flats in the building had been living in rented apartments since the middle of December to facilitate the lift.

Although all the flat owners have been named as accused in the FIR lodged by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the police have not taken any action against them yet on humanitarian grounds, sources said.

Developer Subhas Roy, also a flat owner in the building, had been arrested on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. He is in judicial custody.