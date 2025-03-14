Lessons in strength, tips on rights & bite

Education and courage are the keys to women’s emancipation. This was the lesson learnt from the speakers on Women’s Day at SOS Children’s Village in BK Bock.

Durga Khaitan, District Judge, chairperson, appellate authority, state board of primary education, asked girls to make the most of every opportunity they get. “Dream big but take baby steps towards it, like studying diligently. And if you are ever insulted, do not be scared,” she assured.

Khaitan later said society tends to focus more on the perception than the prejudice. “The National Crime Records Bureau data says that between 2020 and 2021 gender-based violence increased by 15.8 per cent, so what has changed?” she wondered.

Dr Suparna Chattopadhyay felt society must make it safe for women to go about. “When I was posted in Purulia, I was put up in a desolate corner, from where I had to commute to the hospital for night duty. But I did it as it was my job. Even today parents call their daughters up repeatedly to check on them when they are returning home from tuition at night,” said the deputy chief medical officer of health (CMOH) 2, North 24-Parganas.

She also asked for families to share the load. “During the pandemic, doctors — male and female — put in tireless hours but once back home, lady doctors were expected to do the chores. Parents too discriminate by, say, giving a whole egg to their son but only half an egg to the daughter, whereas it is the girl who needs more nutrition so she can have a smooth pregnancy later,” said the doctor.

Another speaker was “Kusum dadu” (Dr Kusum Kumar Adhikary, chief health officer, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation). The kids were fond of him as he had served them relentlessly during a dengue outbreak previously.

“The strongest force in the world is fear. If you can be intimidated, you can be forced to do anything. Bhoy ke joy koro, and you will be victorious like Ma Durga. Men and women have biological differences but no one can deny you equal rights, respect and freedom,” he explained.

Sonali Das, vice-president of the Village’s board, recited and the youths put up a street after a workshop by education and gender consultant Sohini Das Hartmann. “Support one other and raise your voice so the world listens,” she advised. “But besides knowing your rights, also fulfill your responsibilities.”

Keya Biswas, district public health nursing officer at Barasat CMOH office, asked girls to take a stand and be the ones to decide how much to study, and when to marry or have children. “Eat nutritious food and maintain cleanliness, especially during your periods,” she said, later adding that many girls use strips of petticoats and lungis as padding during menstruation and dry them in damp areas, that leads to infection.

A former resident of the Village is now a nursing student. “I want to become a military nurse to serve the soldiers who serve our country,” she said.

The Village also works in communities and Priyanka Mondal, a Class X student of a Rajarhat village, shared how some of her friends were married by Class VIII. “Some do it forcefully and some willingly. But SOS Village organises meetings with youths there to teach us about cleanliness, good and bad touch etc,” said Priyanka. The Village also provides capital to mothers to start businesses.

Girls of the Village thought hard when asked if they face gender discrimination. Finally, a middle-schooler said girls weren’t allowed to play football in her old school. “Here we treat girls and boys the same,” said Chhanda Das, an employee who acts as a “mother” to the kids.

Village in-charge Nipuna Sen praised the foster mothers. “They instil confidence in vulnerable kids, proving that correct care-giving creates future leaders. Women’s Day celebrates the transformative journey of women while reminding us that the fight for leadership, economic empowerment, and an end to gender-based violence is still ongoing.”