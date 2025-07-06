Lens on phone of day guard: Cops keen to know if securityman intended to inform colleague

Police sleuths on Saturday seized the mobile phone of the security guard whose duty hours just preceded that of his arrested colleague Pinaki Banerjee on the evening of the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old South Calcutta Law College student on June 25.

The guard, whom the police have not formally identified, had handed over duty to Banerjee on the night of the incident. Banerjee, 55, was arrested on the evening of June 27.

A teacher of the college had said one security guard is on duty from 8am to 8pm, and another from 8pm to 8am.

In her statement to the police, the law student said she was tortured, raped and beaten for over three hours between 7.30pm and 10.50pm on June 25 before managing to leave the campus.

According to preliminary investigation, the first guard handed over charge to Banerjee around 8.25pm on June 25 — nearly an hour after the alleged assault had already begun in the college’s union room, as per the woman’s statement.

“We want to find out if Pinaki Banerjee had called him (the guard whom he replaced on duty) that night and if there were conversations between him and the other guard about the incident, and about Monojit Mishra’s activities,” a senior police officer said, speaking anonymously as the probe is still on. Mishra is the prime accused in the alleged gang-rape.

The woman alleged in her statement that when she was taken to the security guard’s room, where she was allegedly gang-raped, Banerjee was made to wait outside.

“It is important to find out whether Pinaki, then on duty, made any effort to inform his colleague from the day shift about the incident that was playing out inside the security room,” the police officer explained.

“If the accused guard were clear in his intent, he would have made a few calls expressing his helplessness. If not, then the role of the guard will be even more questionable,” he added.

Inside the guard’s room, Mishra allegedly raped the woman. She told the police that Mishra showed her two videos that had been recorded of her assault and warned her that they would be circulated if she didn’t comply with future demands.

The student said that Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, Mishra’s two associates, stood watching during the assault. All three are in police custody until July 8.

Arrested guard Banerjee, who told the investigators that his mobile phone was snatched away and he was kept confined in the union room, was remanded in police custody until the same date by the Alipore court on Friday.

Investigators have questioned 18 people during the probe while gathering evidence about Mishra’s alleged influence on the college and how he built his power over the years.

“Several students have come forward about how Mishra would threaten and torture them, mentally and physically. We are also collecting all the complaints that have been filed against him at different police stations,” the senior officer said.