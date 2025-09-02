MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro suspends late-night service between Dum Dum and Shahid Khudiram from September 3

The service, introduced a year ago to cater to passenger demand, will remain unavailable until further notice, Metro authorities confirmed on Tuesday

Our Web Desk Published 02.09.25, 07:39 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Kolkata Metro announced on Tuesday suspension of its Special Experimental Night Metro Services between Dum Dum and Shahid Khudiram stations on the Blue Line from September 3 citing operational constraints and maintenance requirements.

The service, introduced a year ago to cater to passenger demand, will remain unavailable until further notice, Metro authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The discontinuation follows the suspension of operations at Kavi Subhash station, which has added to logistical challenges for Metro services.

The night service operated at 10:40 pm from both Dum Dum and Shahid Khudiram stations, offering late-night commuters a crucial travel option.

Kolkata Metro has seen a surge in passenger numbers, with lakhs of commuters from the city and adjoining suburbs opting for metro travel over road transport.

The recent inauguration of the East-West corridor has significantly reshaped travel patterns in the city.

The new line connects Kolkata’s busiest railway stations, Howrah and Sealdah, with the IT hub at Salt Lake Sector 5 and offers seamless connectivity to the North-South corridor at Esplanade.

This expansion has reduced travel time for many passengers who previously faced traffic congestion while commuting by bus or auto-rickshaw.

This shift has led to heavy crowding at several key stations, prompting officials to strengthen measures to manage passenger movement.

