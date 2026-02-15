Last-day rush at SIR centre, voters buckle up for formalities ahead of elections

Dozens of voters arrived at the treasury building in Alipore on Saturday with documents in hand to ensure their names were included in the electoral rolls on the final day of SIR hearings.

While the SIR hearings for “logical discrepancies” had concluded in most places, hearings for the inclusion of names were still underway.

At the treasury building, some voters came to register for the first time, some wanted to correct errors, and others were there because their names had been omitted from the draft list.

Panchali Ganguly, a resident of New Garia, was on the building’s third floor with a sheaf of papers. Ganguly was 19 when the SIR was conducted in 2002. “My name was on the 2002 list, but I did not have an EPIC number. When the draft list was published this time, I did not find my name,” she said.

In January, Ganguly applied to include her name in the electoral rolls and was served a notice for the hearing. “I submitted the documents and asked the officials what the next step would be. They told me to wait for the final rolls,” she said.

The final electoral rolls will be published on February 28.

Anirban Rakshit, 47, also came with documents to add his name. Rakshit had been in Uttar Pradesh in 2002 and has lived in multiple cities since, including Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“I never got a chance to include my name in the electoral rolls here,” said the Jadavpur resident. “My name in UP’s voter list was removed as I no longer lived there. This time, I applied to include my name in the Jadavpur constituency.”

Voters from the Jadavpur Assembly constituency were coming to the third floor of the treasury building, which also houses the office of the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Alipore. The SDO serves as the electoral registration officer (ERO) for the constituency.

Officials said those who had submitted forms 6, 7, or 8 attended hearings on Saturday. “The logical discrepancy hearings are over. We are now only hearing people who want to include their names or make corrections,” an official said.

Form 6 is for first-time voters or for shifting a name from one constituency to another. Form 7 is for objecting to the inclusion of another person’s name, or for removal of one’s own name, or another person’s name due to death or relocation. Form 8 is for correcting particulars already entered in the electoral rolls.

A district election officer said that hearings for name inclusions were ongoing across districts. “The electoral rolls were frozen when SIR started in October. Many applications were pending, and fresh applications were submitted over the following months. These hearings are being conducted now,” he said.