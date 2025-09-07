Kumartuli races against time and rain, idol-makers in pressure between tightness

With just a fortnight to Mahalaya and Durga Puja beginning earlier than usual on September 28, Kumartuli’s artisans are battling relentless rain and tight deadlines. Nearly 400 idol-makers across 140 studios in the city’s largest idol hub are scrambling to finish their work on time.

“Usually, around this time, we have completed the clay work and are ready to paint the idols. But the heavy moisture in the air is making it hard to use paint,” said Bankim Pal.

“The hand‑held blowers we use aren’t suited to dry several idols at once. With heavy plastic sheets wrapped around them in cramped studios, it’s tough for workers to get their work done,” said Bankim’s assistant.

Idols kept for final grooming

To meet deadlines, labourers from South 24‑Parganas, Nadia, and North 24‑Parganas have already arrived to add finishing touches.

This monsoon has seen a surplus of rain. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, which reflects Calcutta’s weather trends, recorded 71 rainy days between June and August — exceeding the seasonal average of 60 for June through September.

The frequent downpours and persistent humidity have thrown the artisans’ timelines into disarray.

The persistent moisture has wreaked havoc on the finishing work. “Many Durga idols have shown signs of damage to their faces or arms after the removal of the heavy plastic covers,” said China Pal, among the few women artisans in Kumartuli’s traditionally male-dominated trade. The damage forced time-consuming repairs.

China is confronting a tight schedule with multiple deliveries, including one for a committee in Bhopal on September 10, and several orders for city-based Puja committees due just two days before Mahalaya.

Idol-making is a layered process that begins with crafting a durable bamboo-straw framework to the required height. Artisans apply the first layer of clay over this structure, followed by a finer finish with clay from the Hooghly. The idols are then dried, painted, and dressed.

These setbacks come with a high cost. “Labour charges have risen from ₹1,500 a day last year to over ₹2,000 now. Overtime — at 1.5 times the usual rate — is being paid earlier than planned, all due to the rain,” said artisan Kashinath Pal.