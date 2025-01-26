Kolkata weather: Fog disrupts flights, cold set to make a comeback to city, says Met office

Another spell of chill is on its way to the city, the Met office said on Saturday.

The conditions had been unusually warm for the past few days but the comeback of northerly and northwesterly winds will bring back the chill, according to the Met forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

A hint of the chill was felt late on Saturday evening.

Saturday morning was foggy but the fog was not as dense as it had been for the past two days.

It was the third consecutive day of disruption in flights to and from Calcutta.

“The operations were affected from 6.26am to 12.10pm. Twenty-three Calcutta-bound flights and 30 departing the city were delayed,” said an airport official.

As a safety precaution, there were curbs on the movement of people in the airport’s apron area. Taxiing aircraft and vehicles moved slowly.

“The fog was not as dense as it was on Thursday and Friday. The scale of disruptions was lower than the past two days,” the official said.

On Thursday, more than 60 flights were delayed and a dozen diverted as the airport was enveloped in dense fog.

At 18.5 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was still four notches above normal. The sky was consistently cloudy. A Met official linked it to the high moisture content during the day. The minimum relative humidity was 61 per cent.

A Met official said the anticyclone that had been feeding moisture into south Bengal had changed its position, paving the way for the comeback of northerly and northwesterly winds.

“The Celsius will slide to 15 degrees on Sunday and lower in the coming days. The chill is expected to last till Wednesday, after which another western disturbance is expected to stall the flow of the cold winds,” said a Met official.

Winter chill in Calcutta is usually interrupted by western disturbances. This year, the city has had three spells of chill.

The minimum temperature had dropped to 12.3 degrees on January 11, the lowest in Calcutta this season.