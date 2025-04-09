Kolkata weather: Expect squall relief before the end of this week, predicts Met office

Squall season is here, but Calcutta has yet to experience one. The Met office has predicted that the wait might be over before the end of this week.

According to the weather office, a system on the Bay of Bengal is feeding moisture to Bengal, but a bulk of the moisture is headed towards the hills.

The Met office has predicted an increased thunderstorm activity in north Bengal.

South Bengal is likely to have “scattered thunderstorm activities in the coming days,” said a Met official.

The next few days in Calcutta are likely to be “partly cloudy”.

The weather office has not ruled out the possibility of thunderstorms.

“The chances are slim for the next couple of days. They are more likely during the weekend,” said an official.

A Met report on Tuesday morning said: “Yesterday’s low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal at 8.30am”.

The system is likely to move north-northwest and then take a north-northeastward recurve before weakening gradually, according to the Met report.

H. R. Biswas, head of the weather section at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, told this newspaper: “There is an increase in moisture incursion from the Bay. But the wind pattern is such that a bulk of the moisture is headed towards north Bengal. The convergence is happening there. So, north Bengal is likely to see increased thunderstorm activities”.

Kalimpong, Darjeeling and adjoining places received a round of thundershowers on Tuesday.

“South Bengal is also getting some moisture in the lower levels in the form of southerly winds. The winds are not very strong at the moment, but they will get stronger in the coming days,” he added.

“The forecast for south Bengal is scattered thunderstorms. In Calcutta, they are not ruled out in the next couple of days but more likely in the weekend,” he said.

The days are going to be partially cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 34 and 36 degrees. The evenings are going to remain breezy, said Biswas.